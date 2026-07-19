Bulldozing Jauhar University is not the right solution, says Jamiat chief Arshad Madani

Lucknow (IANS): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani on Saturday said that politics driven by hatred weakens the nation. Referring to the action being taken against Rampur's Jauhar University, he said that if there were any irregularities, the government should impose penalties or take legal action, but demolishing the university with bulldozers was not the right solution.
He also described the "One Nation, One Election" proposal as a political issue and said that the Gyanvapi dispute should be resolved through a final court verdict.
Speaking to the media after addressing the Hindu-Muslim Ittehad Conference at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow, Madani said, “An atmosphere of hatred was being created in the country.”
He said such divisions could only be overcome through love and mutual respect. Communalism must be resisted collectively, and the country should unite for progress, he added.
Regarding the action against Jauhar University, Madani said the matter had been politicised. He noted that while Azam Khan is a political figure, the university is named after Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, who made significant contributions to the country and society.
Therefore, he argued, demolishing the university was not justified. If there were legal violations, the government should impose fines or proceed under the law, but it should not demolish buildings that are connected to the future of thousands of students.
Regarding the Gyanvapi dispute, Madani said that if a negotiated settlement was not possible, the courts should deliver a final judgment to resolve the matter.
On the One Nation, One Election proposal, he again termed it a political agenda. He said efforts were being made to widen the divide between Hindus and Muslims, even though all religions preach love and humanity.
Explaining religious beliefs, he said "Allahu Akbar" means "Allah is the Greatest," while many people regard "Om" as the supreme sacred sound. He stressed that everyone's faith should be respected and should not become a source of conflict.
Madani said Islam does not preach killing or hatred but promotes love and compassion. He encouraged people to read and understand the Quran. It contains no message of violence or hatred, he added. He also claimed that this is why many people around the world are being drawn towards Islam.
Commenting on repeated exam paper leaks, he said that students' futures should be the government's top priority. Frequent paper leaks, he said, are affecting the future of millions of students, and the government must address the issue seriously.
On the question of making "Vande Mataram" compulsory, Madani said the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to practice their religion according to their beliefs, and that constitutional principle should be respected.
Madani added that neither he nor his organisation participates in electoral politics. Their objective, he said, is to spread the message of love, harmony, and national unity.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.