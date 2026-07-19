Bulldozing Jauhar University is not the right solution, says Jamiat chief Arshad Madani

Lucknow (IANS): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani on Saturday said that politics driven by hatred weakens the nation. Referring to the action being taken against Rampur's Jauhar University, he said that if there were any irregularities, the government should impose penalties or take legal action, but demolishing the university with bulldozers was not the right solution.