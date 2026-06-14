Built by generations: The story of a 144-year journey

If there is one thing intricately woven into the fabric of our lives, it is the fine art of putting up with delays. After generations of practise, we have elevated waiting into something of a cultural skill. Trains and buses run late; meetings rarely begin at the scheduled hour; people stand patiently in the sweltering heat to hear their leaders speak at a promised time that almost always arrives fashionably late. When you request a service and the response is “half an hour” or “immediately”, it is generally wise to interpret those words as broad philosophical concepts rather than precise measurements of time. It might make sense to add another 48 hours to that estimate.

Delays have undoubtedly transformed many otherwise reasonable mortals into raging volcanoes. Yet, somewhere in the secret chambers of our hearts, we have all quietly accepted that life is, as they say, like that only.