Building a sporting nation

When Dr Kishore Gopinathan, vice chancellor of Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU), participated in the prestigious International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) organised by the United States Department of State, it was far more than an academic exchange. Centred around the theme ‘American Sports Enterprise and Olympic Markets: The Telangana Opportunity’, the programme offered a close look at how one of the world’s most successful sporting ecosystems has evolved through institutions, community participation, education, and long-term vision.

For Dr Kishore, the experience arrives at a crucial moment as the YIPESU works toward becoming a future-ready institution focused on sports education, athlete development, research, and innovation. The visit opened up opportunities to study global best practices in sports governance, Olympic ecosystems, high-performance athlete development, and institutional collaboration — lessons that could help shape the future of sport in Telangana.