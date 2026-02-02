Budget under a Federal System

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her ninth budget, structured around three core duties: prioritising productivity enhancement, fulfilling aspirations, and reiterating the PM’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

When considering these goals within the framework of the Indian Federation, it’s important to examine how the states’ aspirations have been acknowledged and what steps have been taken to boost productivity in lagging regions.

The Constitution of India establishes the Interstate Council under Article 263, serving as a vital platform for dialogue, cooperation, and dispute resolution between the Centre and States, thereby strengthening India’s federal system.