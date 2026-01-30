Budget Session of Parliament: Lok Sabha to debate President's address for 18 hours

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply on February 11.



At an all-party meeting held on Tuesday, opposition parties urged discussions on a range of issues, including the restoration of MGNREGA, the ongoing SIR of poll rolls, and the UGC controversy.



Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday afternoon and will again meet on February 1 at 11:00 am.



Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament today for the 2025-26 financial year, setting the stage for the Union Budget, which will be presented on Sunday, February 1.



This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend. FM Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history.

