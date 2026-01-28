Budget Session 2026–27 opens today

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The Economic Survey of India is scheduled to be presented on January 29th, followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1st.



The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.



The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.