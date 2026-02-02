Budget numbers show Government is abandoning its Kartavya and that's not good news

1. It is minimum government in a literal sense that the Budget underscores. The Union Government Revenue is down to 9% of GDP for FY 27, down from 9.4%.

2. Budgeted Tax Revenue is 7.3% of GDP, compared to 7.5% of GDP. The main reason is the decline in the growth rate of GST collection.

3. Non-Tax Revenue is budgeted to go down from 1.9% to 1.7%.

4. Consequently, the aggregate expenditure is budgeted to come down from 13.9% of GDP to 13.6% of GDP, compared with the revised estimates.

5. Capital Expenditure allocation at 3.11% is up from 3.07%.

6. Nominal Growth in GDP is assumed to be 10%, same as last year, though the current year nominal GDP is estimated to be higher than last year's budget estimate.

7. ⁠Share of states in tax revenue as a percentage of GDP too is budgeted to decline marginally.

8. To sum up, we have a shrinking role of the State in the Indian economy. I would have expected it to go up, given the geo-political and global trade related uncertainty. But the government, in some sense, is absolving itself of responsibility, i.e., its kartavya.