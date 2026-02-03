Budget gives capital big boost: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government will try to get the proposed Narela education hub to be among the five new university townships announced in this year’s Union Budget.

Highlighting what Delhi will gain from the Budget, Gupta said the capital will try to benefit maximally from provisions made in it.

Citing an increase in special assistance to states for capital transfer for Delhi and Puducherry from Rs 6,275 crore in the last budget to Rs 15,380 crore this year, the CM said her government will benefit from it. She said that the capital will also reap benefits of enhanced allocation of Rs 13,611 crore under centrally sponsored schemes as compared to Rs 12,483 crore allocated in 2025-26.