Budget 2026: Three pillars, a possible Baahubali-like gamechanger and even a likely tax sop

It means, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive budget must have M Night Shyamalan-style supernatural plots and twists to withstand and overcome unforeseen global macroeconomic challenges.



That said, the forthcoming budget, like its previous editions, may retain focus on three broad themes: capital expenditure to support job creation, targeted social sector spending, and a renewed push on structural reforms. In fact, the government's focus has remained solely on these three pillars over the past decade and budget 2026 is unlikely to reset that direction.

But what could perhaps bring a Baahubali-like gamechanger is targeted, sector-specific measures to ensure that overall industrial growth remains resilient and inclusive.