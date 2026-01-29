Budget 2026: Quality medical education, better infrastructure and increase in overall expenditure should be focus, say Experts

New Delhi : Health experts have urged the government to increase expenditure and infrastructure in the Union Budget which is to be presented on February 1.

Speaking to ANI, MD Poly Medicure & CoA Member EPCMD, Himanshu Baid on Union Budget 2026, said, "We need to increase expenditure on health care, which is a bigger problem that the whole country is facing...I want to propose to the government that our health expenditure should go to 2.5% of GDP...

Secondly, at least in tier 3 and 4 cities, we need better healthcare infrastructure, so incentives should be provided to enterprises that want to set up hospitals in those cities... There is also GST inversion, especially in the medtech sector... I am grateful to the Government of India for reducing the GST on medical equipment and devices to 5%."