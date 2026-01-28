'Budget 2026 must move beyond arithmetic'

The Union Budget is often reduced to an exercise in fiscal arithmetic, but at this juncture it must do more than balance numbers.

With the economy on a stable footing and no immediate crisis to manage, the Budget has a rare opportunity to focus on medium-term priorities rather than short-term firefighting.

India enters 2026 from a position of relative strength.

Growth has held up despite global turbulence, inflation has moderated, and public investment has remained robust. Yet this stability should not breed complacency.