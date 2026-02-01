Budget 2026: FM proposes community-owned retail outlets for women entrepreneurs

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday turned her focus toward the boosting women entrepreneurs.

She announced that self-help entrepreneurs will be set up as community-owned retail outlets for women.

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship by enabling women-led self-help groups to run local retail networks, improve market access for women-made products, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities at the community level.