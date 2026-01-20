Budget 2026: Finance Ministry details progress made by Govt, previous key announcements

New Delhi: The Centre Government of India has completed the implementation of several key direct tax reforms announced in recent Union Budgets, aiming to enhance investment certainty and reduce the compliance burden for taxpayers.



As the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 approaches, the Ministry of Finance, via X, detailed the progress of legislative changes.

These measures, ranging from startup incentives to infrastructure funding, are designed to streamline the national tax architecture while providing relief to individual savers and institutional investors.

