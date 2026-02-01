Budget 2026 announces tax relief for accident victims, cuts TCS on foreign travel, education

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a series of tax-related proposals in the Union Budget 2026 aimed at improving ease of living, simplifying compliance, and providing relief to common taxpayers.



Presenting the Budget in Parliament, the Finance Minister said the government's focus is on making the income tax system simpler and more citizen-friendly.



As part of this effort, she announced that any interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from income tax.



She said, "Any interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from income tax and any TDS from this account will be done away with".