Budget 2026–27 backs youth employment and Khelo India expansion

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said the Budget 2026-27 focuses on creating jobs for youth and boosting sports. Through the Khelo India Mission, the government aims to strengthen infrastructure, build a sustainable sports ecosystem, and position India as a hub for sports goods manufacturing.

Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said,"This budget has emphasised ensuring employment for the youth. Through Khelo India, it has been stated to improve sports infrastructure across the country and create a robust and long-term sports ecosystem in the nation. The budget also mentions making the country a hub for sports goods manufacturing."

During Budget 2026-27, the Ministry of Finance announced that the Khelo India Mission, launched under the budget, aims to transform the sports sector over the next decade.

The mission seeks to systematically nurture sports talent and build a sustainable ecosystem for athletes nationwide. Key initiatives under the mission include establishing an integrated talent development pathway, supported by training centres; developing coaches and support staff; and integrating sports science and technology into training programs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today rose in the Lok Sabha to present the Union Budget. She presented her ninth consecutive Budget.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 as a "strong foundation" for India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, saying it would provide fresh energy and speed to the 'reform express' on which the country is riding.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "This Budget is a strong foundation for the flight to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This Budget will provide fresh energy and speed to the 'reform express' on which India is riding today. The path-breaking reforms provide an open sky to the courageous, talented youth of India. Our effort has been to continuously strengthen skill, scale, and sustainability."

PM Modi emphasised that citizens are the greatest asset and that the government has made unprecedented investments to enhance their capabilities.