Buddy4Study projects crossing Rs 900 cr in education funding in FY 2025-26

Buddy4Study, a major education-funding platform, is set to exceed Rs 900 crore in cumulative support for students in the financial year 2025-26, according to a statement issued by the company.

The Noida-based platform expects to onboard more than 60,000 new students during the period, while continuing funding for around 30,000 existing beneficiaries. This would take its overall outreach to more than two lakh students since its inception, ANI reports.

Scholarships will make up a significant share of the upcoming year’s commitments. The company has indicated that it aims to facilitate Rs 400 crore in scholarship support for about one lakh students in FY 2025-26.

It will continue to operate a mixed model that includes scholarships, education loans, and assistance with government funding schemes.

Buddy4Study is also expanding its on-ground presence in higher-education institutions through Student Financial Aid Offices (SFAOs). At present, these units operate in 36 institutions. The company has set a target of establishing 1,000 such offices by March 2026, allowing students to access verified funding options directly on campus.

The platform works with over 200 partner organisations, including corporations, foundations and educational institutions, to deliver funding to students.

According to the company, the demand for structured financial-aid support continues to rise, particularly among first-generation learners and students from low-income households.