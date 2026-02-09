Budding scientists from Bengaluru get Raman award

BENGALURU: The Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation (ISPF), in collaboration with the Raman Research Institute Trust (RRIT), held the final round of the eighth edition of the Raman Young Science Innovator (RYSI) Award on Sunday.

Two young students from Bengaluru made it to the final round, in the intermediate and senior levels, with nine students across three categories – junior, intermediate and senior – being awarded.

Dyuthi Mallya B, a Class 7 student of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) came second in the intermediate category and Madhura SS (Class 8) from Vidyashilp Academy came second in the senior category.