BTElinx Results 2026: Karnataka Diploma results declared at bteresults.info

Bengaluru: The Department of Technical Education, Karnataka (DTE) has released the exam results of the diploma exams today, February 16, 2026. It activated the BTElinx Karnataka Diploma results 2026 link on the official portal at bteresults.info.

Candidates who had appeared for the BTElinx exams can access the Karnataka Diploma results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must enter their registration number to access the BTElinx results 2026.

The sources suggest that the DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026 was released for semesters C-03, C-09, C-15, and C-20. The DTE Diploma results for the semester C-25 will be released later.

BTElinx Karnataka Diploma results 2026 link

Students who had appeared can access the exam results through the department’s official website. One can land on the results link below.

How to check Karnataka DTE Diploma exam results 2026? =