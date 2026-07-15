BTech graduate preparing for competitive exams found dead in Lucknow; police suspect suicide

Lucknow (PTI): A BTech graduate preparing for competitive examinations was allegedly found dead in his rented accommodation in Lucknow's Chinhat area, police said on Wednesday.
Police suspect he died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.
Jitesh Singh alias Aman Singh, 27, was a resident of Barabanki district. He was living with his friend, Shivam Maurya, who works as a private security guard in Kaushal Vihar Colony in Shahpur village. He was found dead in his room on Tuesday evening.
A forensic team inspected the spot and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
The police said the exact cause of death would be determined based on the post-mortem report and other evidence.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.