BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 120 vacancies 

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has begun the online registration process for the recruitment of Senior Executive Trainees (SET) in Telecom and Finance streams.
The online application process starts at 10 am on February 5, 2026, and will remain open until 10 am on March 7, 2026. An application editing window will be available from March 8 to March 15, 2026. The computer-based examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on March 29, 2026.
A total of 120 vacancies have been announced, including 95 posts for Senior Executive Trainee (Telecom) and 25 posts for Senior Executive Trainee (Finance). Reservation will be applicable for SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS, and PwBD candidates as per central government norms.
BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualifications
Telecom Operations
Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology degree or equivalent engineering degree with minimum 60% marks on a regular full time basis in any of the following discipline:-
1. Electronics and telecommunication
2. Electronics
3. Computer Science
4. Information Technology
5. Electrical
6. Instrumentation Or Combination of these discipline as core with other associated emerging branches.
Finance
1. Charted Accountant (CA)
2. Cost and Management Accountancy (CMА)
Applicants must be Indian nationals aged between 21 and 30 years as on the closing date of application, with applicable age relaxations for reserved categories. Candidates must possess the required educational qualifications specified in the official notification.
BSNL SET Salary
Selected candidates will be appointed in the IDA pay scale E-3, with a pre-revised pay range of Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500. The selected trainees will be liable for posting anywhere in India.
Application fee
The application fee is Rs 2,500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are required to pay Rs 1,250. The fee must be paid online through the BSNL examination portal.
The examination will be conducted in 27 cities across the country. Admit cards will be available online prior to the exam date. BSNL has advised candidates to carefully check eligibility criteria before applying, as selection will be subject to document verification.