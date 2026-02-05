BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 120 vacancies 

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has begun the online registration process for the recruitment of Senior Executive Trainees (SET) in Telecom and Finance streams.

The online application process starts at 10 am on February 5, 2026, and will remain open until 10 am on March 7, 2026. An application editing window will be available from March 8 to March 15, 2026. The computer-based examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on March 29, 2026.

A total of 120 vacancies have been announced, including 95 posts for Senior Executive Trainee (Telecom) and 25 posts for Senior Executive Trainee (Finance). Reservation will be applicable for SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS, and PwBD candidates as per central government norms.