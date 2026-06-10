BSNL joins hands with IIT Kanpur for future telecom solutions

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint research, development, testing, deployment and commercialisation of next-generation telecom technologies, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A. Robert Jerard Ravi said on Wednesday.

"Today we have BSNL and IIT Kanpur. We are entering into an MoU. A lot of activities which are including some joint research works, development, testing, deployment and commercialisation of what we call the next-generation telecom networks," Ravi said after the signing the MoU.

The BSNL chief said the collaboration would focus on advanced communication technologies and support the development of future telecom infrastructure suited to India's requirements.

He said BSNL has already undertaken significant work in the Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) space and has launched services related to the technology.

According to Jerard, the partnership with IIT Kanpur would complement ongoing efforts in D2M and strengthen the integration of broadcasting and digital communication infrastructure.

"We are already doing a lot of work in Direct-to-Mobile technology. We have already launched some services on D2M. It will be a complementary effort in this particular sphere where we directly do D2M in the broadcasting side along with our digital infrastructure which we have already completely in place," he said.

Highlighting BSNL's long-term vision, Jerard said the company is working towards developing a "Bharat Mesh Network" that would create a nationwide wireless connectivity framework capable of supporting users across different access technologies.

"We have a big dream. We are trying to develop what we call the Bharat Mesh Network of the entire country. What we want is a complete umbrella of wireless technology across the country where anybody who is using a mobile will have access to it, irrespective of the technology," he said.

Jerard said the proposed network would seek to leverage multiple technologies, including 4G and Wi-Fi, to expand connectivity and improve coverage.

He added that the initiative could help extend digital services and enhance the quality of broadcasting, particularly in rural areas.

Referring to the BharatNet programme, Jerard said BSNL has started rolling out the project and is closely monitoring its implementation to ensure that rollout targets are achieved within the stipulated timeframe.

"We have started rolling out the BharatNet project. We are continuously monitoring that every day along with the concerned officials. We are completely on target to see that we achieve our rollout within the fixed three-year time," he said.

He said the effort aligns with the government's broader objective of building digital infrastructure that benefits all citizens and expands access to connectivity across the country.

He further said BSNL is moving towards an all-IP platform and aims to leverage IIT Kanpur's expertise to develop next-generation products and technologies tailored to India's needs, particularly in rural areas.

"We are also moving towards an all-IP platform. With the expertise of IIT, can we develop products and the ingredients of future technology where every citizen is digitally connected," he said.

According to Jerard, the collaboration is expected to contribute to innovation in telecom networks, indigenous technology development and the creation of future-ready digital infrastructure designed to connect citizens across the country.

(ANI)