BSEB Inter Results 2026: Bihar Board 12th toppers to receive cash awards on Medha Diwas

Bihar: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the release of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 results. Bihar State Education Minister Shri Sunil Kumar along with BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor declared BSEB 12th results 2026 on March 23 at 1:30 PM. The announcement was done in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary Dr B Rajender. Students can access their results online through the official BSEB websites, ensuring easy and timely availability.
Alongside the results, BSEB will honour toppers with cash rewards on Medha Diwas, celebrating academic excellence across the state.
BSEB 12th toppers to get cash award
Students securing the top three ranks will receive significant financial incentives, with Rs 2 lakh for first place, Rs 1.5 lakh for second, and Rs 1 lakh for third. For Class XII students, those ranking fourth and fifth will be awarded Rs 30,000 each, while in Class X, students placed from fourth to tenth will receive Rs 20,000.
In addition to cash prizes, all rank holders will be recognised with medals, merit certificates, and laptops to support their academic journey. Officials say these incentives aim to encourage students to pursue higher education and reward consistent performance.
The board also provides long-term academic support through scholarships. Class X toppers receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 until completion of Class XII, while Class XII achievers are granted Rs 2,500 per month throughout their graduation.
In 2025, a total of 151 students benefited from these rewards and scholarships, including 123 Class X rank holders and 28 students from Class XII.