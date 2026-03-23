BSEB Inter Results 2026: Bihar Board 12th toppers to receive cash awards on Medha Diwas

BSEB 12th toppers to get cash award

Students securing the top three ranks will receive significant financial incentives, with Rs 2 lakh for first place, Rs 1.5 lakh for second, and Rs 1 lakh for third. For Class XII students, those ranking fourth and fifth will be awarded Rs 30,000 each, while in Class X, students placed from fourth to tenth will receive Rs 20,000.

In addition to cash prizes, all rank holders will be recognised with medals, merit certificates, and laptops to support their academic journey. Officials say these incentives aim to encourage students to pursue higher education and reward consistent performance.