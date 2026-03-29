BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2026: Websites, SMS, links to check marks

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Bihar Board 10th result 2026 today, March 29. It has confirmed on its official X handle that the Bihar Board Matric results 2026 will be released today at 1:15 pm.

Students who had appeared for the BSEB 10th exams 2026 can access the Bihar Board Matric results 2026 through its official website at results.biharboardonline.com, matricbiharboard.com. Once released, students can access the BSEB 10th results 2026 with vaild login credentials such as roll number and roll code.

BSEB's official tweet reads, "BSEB chairman Anand Kishore informed that the result of Matric Annual Examination, 2026 will be released by Shri Sunil Kumar, Honorable Minister, Education Department, Bihar on March 29 at 01:15 pm. On this occasion Dr B Rajender, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Bihar will also be present. The result will be available on the website https://result.biharboardonline.org or https://matricbiharboard.com."