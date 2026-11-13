BSAC demands fair exams at Makran Medical College

Balochistan: The Balochistan Students Action Committee (BSAC) has condemned alleged examination bias, threatening behaviour and administrative misconduct at Makran Medical College, expressing concern that such practices are jeopardising students’ academic careers.



In a post on X, BSAC alleged that the college administration has repeatedly failed students in viva examinations due to examiner bias, creating uncertainty among students and putting their academic futures at risk.

According to the student organisation, the administration does not ensure that teachers conduct regular classes, while students are repeatedly subjected to failures in viva examinations. BSAC further alleged that students’ annual results are being withheld through viva examinations conducted during supplementary assessments.



The organisation stated that students of Makran Medical College had previously raised their concerns and staged protests against these practices, but no satisfactory resolution had been reached so far. It accused the college administration of failing to take the grievances seriously.