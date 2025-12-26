BRS leader Harish urges Telangana govt to release ‘unpaid’ cosmetic charges to residential schools

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday demanded that the government immediately release cosmetic charges to the students of residential schools and colleges.

The BRS MLA was addressing the gathering after distributing blankets to students of Nasarpura Urban Residential School as part of the Christmas celebrations in Siddipet district.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised to release cosmetic charges through green channel but failed to do so,” he said and alleged that the “funds were not released as 20 per cent commission was not paid”.