Brought 650 new universities, doubled medical seats since 2014: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government added nearly 650 new universities in the last decade and the number of medical colleges has more than doubled since 2014.
In his address to the nation on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said the government brought a new education policy after decades for the benefit of middle-class families.
"For 35 years, there had been no new education policy; we have brought in a new Education Policy, and middle-class families have benefited from it," he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
He said that from 2004 to 2014, there were fewer than 350 universities in the country.
"And today, within these 10-12 years, nearly 650 new universities have been added. We are approaching the figure of 1,000," he said.
Highlighting the expansion of medical education, Modi said the number of medical colleges has also more than doubled since 2014.
"Before 2014, there were only around 400 medical seats; today, there are nearly 850 medical seats," he said.
The prime minister said India is also emerging as an attractive destination for foreign universities, with such institutions now coming to the country and enabling Indian students to get foreign degrees while studying in India.
"Not only that, but foreign universities are now also coming to Bharat. Arrangements have been made so that my young people can obtain degrees from foreign universities while studying in India," he said.
"We are working to ensure that the young minds of our country are drawn towards technology from childhood. That is why we have handed over more than 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs to children," Modi said.
The prime minister said the government has also opened new avenues for startups.
"You must have seen that private startups in India, led by young people with an average age of 28, launched their satellites and rockets, succeeding in their very first trial. They have accomplished something truly remarkable," he stated.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.