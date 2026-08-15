Independence Day 2026: ‘Nearly 650 new universities added,’ says PM Modi

New Delhi: In 80th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the expansion of India's higher and medical education infrastructure over the past decade.

PM Modi produly said the country has added nearly 650 universities and more than doubled the number of medical seats since 2014. He also said the government had introduced a new National Education Policy after a gap of several decades.

“For 35 years, there was no education policy. We brought a new education policy,” PTI quoted PM Modi.

650 new universities added

Prime Minister pointed to the growth in the number of universities as an indicator of the expansion of higher education in the country. According to Modi, India had fewer than 350 universities between 2004 and 2014, while nearly 650 new universities have been added over the last 10-12 years.

“From 2004 to 2014, there were fewer than 350 universities. And today, within 10-12 years, nearly 650 new universities have been added,” PM Modi said.

Medical seats doubled

The prime minister also highlighted the increase in medical education capacity since 2014, saying the number of medical seats has more than doubled during the period.

“Before 2014, there were only 400 medical seats, and today nearly 850 medical seats are available,” Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted that the country is becoming an attractive destination for international universities. He said the government is putting its best foot forward to enable Indian students to pursue foreign degrees without having to leave the country.

“Now foreign universities are also coming to India. Arrangements have also been made so that our youth can obtain foreign degrees within India,” PTI quoted PM Modi.

The prime minister said these developments were part of the broader changes being undertaken in the education sector.

With inputs of PTI