News

Def Leppard kicks off India tour with Meghalaya concert

The concert, held on Wednesday evening, marked the opening show of Def Leppard's India tour
Legendary rock band Def Leppard to perform in India in March 2026
Legendary rock band Def Leppard to perform in India in March 2026
Updated on

Shillong, Mar 26 (PTI): Legendary British rock band Def Leppard kicked off its India tour with an electrifying performance in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, drawing thousands of fans in a night of nostalgia and high-energy music.

The concert, held on Wednesday evening, marked the opening show of the band's India tour and was produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the band "rocked Meghalaya with an electrifying night of timeless hits" as fans sang along, calling it another iconic international concert that reinforces the state's position as a leading music destination in the country.

The evening began with a high-energy performance by Nagaland-based band Trance Effect, which set the tone for the night with a mix of indie pop and rock influences, drawing enthusiastic response from the crowd.

As Def Leppard took the stage, the atmosphere turned electric, with the band delivering a powerful set featuring some of its most celebrated tracks, including 'Hysteria', 'Photograph', 'Rock of Ages', 'Animal' and 'Pour Some Sugar on Me'.

Fans sang along to the iconic hits, creating a charged and immersive experience that reflected the enduring popularity of rock music in the region.

Officials said the event underscores Meghalaya's growing stature as a hub for live entertainment, with the state increasingly attracting international artistes and large-scale performances.

The band is scheduled to perform next in Mumbai and Bengaluru as part of the tour.

(PTI)

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

pti
Def Leppard
Def Leppard concert
Def Leppard India tour
Meghakaya

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com