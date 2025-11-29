British-era Mayo College announces 150th anniversary celebrations

The Mayo College in Ajmer, Rajasthan, has launched a four-day programme to commemorate 150 years since its establishment.

The events, scheduled from 27 to 30 November, aim to bring together students, staff and alumni for a series of cultural, academic and sporting activities on the campus, the College announced in an official press release.

The anniversary programme includes a special assembly, a temple service, student exhibitions, drama performances, and musical events.

Notable events include an art exhibition inaugurated by artist Paresh Maity, along with an art auction curated by Charu Sharma, featuring work by students and invited artists.

In addition, a polo match between Harvard and Mayo teams is also scheduled to be part of the sesquicentennial festivities.

In a statement marking the occasion, HH Maharaja Gaj Singh of Jodhpur, President of the Mayo College General Council, stated that the milestone highlights the school’s need to maintain consistent standards in governance, academics and co-curricular activities.

Calling upon every member of the Mayo community to "be a good ancestor", Maharaja Gaj Singh observed that the 150th anniversary of the college is also a responsibility to strengthen the institution for the generations to come.

As part of the events, the school has inaugurated the Kapuria Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, aimed at expanding its technical and research-oriented facilities.

The programme also features a vintage car display and a laser-mapping and drone show on the Main Building.

Saurav Sinha, Principal of Mayo College, said that the institution’s current priorities include strengthening academic programmes and integrating new technologies, while continuing to focus on activities such as sports and arts. He said the anniversary offers space for reflecting on the school’s direction and areas for further work.

The celebrations will conclude with the annual meeting of the Old Boys’ Association and the traditional Hunters’ Lunch, adds the press release.