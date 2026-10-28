Lend a Hand India takes six trainers to WorldSkills Shanghai

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 27: The Founders and six trainers from Lend A Hand India (LAHI) visited the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, held last month, to observe global skills standards, emerging technologies, and industry-linked practices.

The visit aligns with Lend A Hand India’s aim to equip school students to maximise their potential through skill education by connecting school learning with practical skills and future pathways. The insights gathered in Shanghai will help the organisation reflect on how global practices can inform trainer development and make skill education more hands-on, relevant, and future-ready.

The trainers, who play a critical role in delivering practical skill education in schools, observed the competition and interacted with members of the Indian contingent. The visit offered first-hand exposure to the technical proficiency, precision and applied learning required to compete at an international level.

For Rekha Sharma, Senior Trainer for Grades 9 and 10 in Delhi, the most striking takeaway was the emphasis on learning by doing. “I was most excited by the hands-on setups, like the automotive training rig with a direct-injection engine, turbocharger, and sensors. It showed how students learn best when they can see, touch and experiment, not just study theory.”

Across the competition’s 64 skill areas, trainers also saw how different trades are responding to technological change. “Across the 64 skill areas, some trades still rely on manual skill while others are moving to robotics, automation, and AI. As trainers, we need to prepare students not just for today’s jobs but for a future where technology keeps reshaping the work,” said Metseruyi Tetseo, Trainer for Grades 9 and 10 in Nagaland.