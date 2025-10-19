Bringing reusability to India's rocket race

At just nineteen, Jainul Abedin decided to chase the sky, quite literally. What began as a teenager’s fascination with rockets and the mysteries of space soon took shape as Abyom SpaceTech & Defence, a Hyderabad-based startup born of passion, grit, and an audacious dream.

From its base at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, the young team is developing reusable rockets powered by re-ignitable, throttleable cryogenic engines and a mobile testing facility that allows rocket engines to be tested on wheels. Each innovation marks a small but significant step toward making space travel reusable, reliable, and truly affordable.

With over 150 successful tests already completed and eyes set on India’s first reusable rocket launch by 2028, Jainul speaks to CE about the story behind Abyom, the challenges of starting young, and the vision driving this bold venture.

Excerpts

What’s the story behind the name ‘Abyom,’ and how did the idea begin?

The name ‘Abyom’ is derived from the Sanskrit word Vyom, meaning sky or space. My fascination with rockets and space exploration began in childhood and gradually evolved into a lifelong pursuit. I first came up with the idea at 16 and turned it into action at 19, in 2020. That passion led to the creation of Abyom SpaceTech & Defence, a venture built to democratise access to space through indigenous innovation and sustainable technology.

What is your core mission and vision?

Our mission is to make space access reusable, reliable, and affordable. We’re building India’s first ecosystem for reusable rockets and advanced propulsion systems that enable frequent, low-cost launches. Our broader vision is to position India as a global hub for reusable launch vehicle technology. With dual-use applications in both civil and defence sectors, Abyom aims to lead in integrated launch services and next-generation space infrastructure.

Why did you choose Hyderabad, particularly the BITS Pilani campus, as your base?

Hyderabad offers a rich innovation ecosystem and access to a growing aerospace supply chain. The BITS Pilani campus, with its strong technical talent and the support of PIEDS, has been crucial in accelerating our R&D. The environment encourages collaboration and experimentation. However, building specialised infrastructure like testing facilities and securing network access remains an ongoing challenge.

In simple terms, what are ‘reusable rockets with re-ignitable and throttleable cryogenic engines,’ and how do they differ from conventional rockets?

Conventional rockets are single-use — once launched, they can’t be recovered or reused. They also have limited control once ignited. Our re-ignitable and throttleable cryogenic engines can restart multiple times and adjust thrust mid-flight. This enables precision control, vertical landing, and reusability — drastically reducing costs and improving efficiency compared to traditional rockets.

What are your main products or projects right now, and how do they differ?

We’re developing several key technologies — reusable rocket systems like RSR, SRLV, and MRLV; advanced cryogenic engines in 35kN and 350kN thrust categories; pintle injectors, torch igniters, and control modules. We’ve also set up Abyom Labs for engine testing and training. Each focuses on different thrust levels and applications across space and defense sectors.

Tell us about your ‘mobile engine testing facility on wheels.’ How does it support your R&D?

It’s India’s first plug-and-play rocket engine testing system designed for mobility. This setup allows us to conduct field trials anywhere, enabling faster iteration, reduced costs, and flexibility. Instead of relying on a fixed static site, our mobile test rig supports rapid on-site testing, significantly accelerating our development process.

What have been some of your biggest technical challenges so far, and how did your team overcome them?

The toughest challenge was developing a rocket engine with limited resources. We built our own test facility and conducted over 150 successful tests through iterative design, simulation, and modular prototyping. Collaborating with local manufacturers and staying persistent helped us overcome these hurdles efficiently.

How do you plan to ensure quick reuse between launches?

We’re designing a modular recovery and refurbishment system supported by AI-driven diagnostics and automated testing. Rapid engine health monitoring, thermal protection materials, and streamlined processes allow us to reduce turnaround time between launches — from months to just days.

How do you manage costs and make launch services affordable?

Cost efficiency is built into our design philosophy. By developing all major subsystems in-house and reusing hardware, we minimise import dependency and infrastructure expenses. Our modular test setups, indigenous manufacturing, and iterative design have reduced development costs by nearly 65% compared to conventional methods.

Who are your biggest inspirations in space science and engineering?

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has been my greatest inspiration for his visionary leadership in India’s space and defense programs. Internationally, Elon Musk’s pursuit of reusability through SpaceX has inspired my approach to pushing technological boundaries and challenging industry norms.

What’s your roadmap for the next 3–5 years?

By 2026, we plan to test our reusable hop vehicle, followed by India’s first reusable rocket launch by 2028. By 2030, we aim to introduce medium-lift reusable launch vehicles and expand globally. For us, success means achieving reliability, reusability, and affordability in every mission we undertake.

How do you see Abyom contributing to India’s larger space ecosystem?

Abyom is building an open and collaborative ecosystem where universities, startups, and research labs can access testing, training, and propulsion resources. We aim to empower the next generation of innovators, create skilled jobs, and make India self-reliant in launch and propulsion infrastructure.

What are the biggest risks or uncertainties ahead, and how are you preparing to mitigate them?

Our main challenges are funding gaps, regulatory timelines, and technical uncertainties. We address these through phased development, close collaboration with government agencies, and extensive testing at every stage. A strong focus on indigenous design and multi-sector partnerships ensures resilience and long-term sustainability for Abyom.

[Article by Vennapusala Ramya of The New Indian Express]