News

Bringing Global Tech Learning: Career247 Leverages IBM Career Education Program

As a one-stop platform for career-focused skilling and education, Career247 will integrate IBM’s global expertise to reach learners across India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.
Bringing Global Tech Learning: Career247 Leverages IBM Career Education Program
Bringing Global Tech Learning: Career247 Leverages IBM Career Education Program
Updated on

Career247, the skilling and higher education arm of Adda Education, has announced that it is leveraging the IBM Career Education program to make world-class technology learning accessible to learners across Bharat.

The next-generation certification program offers training in Generative AI, Cybersecurity, Full Stack Development, and Data Analytics.

As a one-stop platform for career-focused skilling and education, Career247 will integrate IBM’s global expertise to reach learners across India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Participants will gain access to IBM’s guided labs, innovation challenges, and masterclasses, earning a joint IBM–Career247 certification recognized by employers for its credibility and relevance.

The program emphasizes hands-on, employability-focused learning to ensure participants graduate with skills aligned with real industry demand.

The certification program aims to skill thousands of learners in the coming year, laying the foundation for a large-scale national skilling ecosystem that is both inclusive and industry relevant.

With employability at its core, the initiative focuses on practical, job-ready learning to prepare graduates for meaningful roles in India’s growing digital economy.

This effort marks a significant step toward India’s AI and emerging technology mission, where global expertise meets local ambition and every learner — regardless of geography — gains the opportunity to participate in building the future.

IBM
Career247
Global Tech Learning

Related Stories

No stories found.
Google Preferred Source
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com