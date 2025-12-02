Bringing Global Tech Learning: Career247 Leverages IBM Career Education Program

Career247, the skilling and higher education arm of Adda Education, has announced that it is leveraging the IBM Career Education program to make world-class technology learning accessible to learners across Bharat.
The next-generation certification program offers training in Generative AI, Cybersecurity, Full Stack Development, and Data Analytics.
As a one-stop platform for career-focused skilling and education, Career247 will integrate IBM’s global expertise to reach learners across India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.
Participants will gain access to IBM’s guided labs, innovation challenges, and masterclasses, earning a joint IBM–Career247 certification recognized by employers for its credibility and relevance.
The program emphasizes hands-on, employability-focused learning to ensure participants graduate with skills aligned with real industry demand.
The certification program aims to skill thousands of learners in the coming year, laying the foundation for a large-scale national skilling ecosystem that is both inclusive and industry relevant.
With employability at its core, the initiative focuses on practical, job-ready learning to prepare graduates for meaningful roles in India’s growing digital economy.
This effort marks a significant step toward India’s AI and emerging technology mission, where global expertise meets local ambition and every learner — regardless of geography — gains the opportunity to participate in building the future.