Bringing Global Tech Learning: Career247 Leverages IBM Career Education Program

Career247, the skilling and higher education arm of Adda Education, has announced that it is leveraging the IBM Career Education program to make world-class technology learning accessible to learners across Bharat.

The next-generation certification program offers training in Generative AI, Cybersecurity, Full Stack Development, and Data Analytics.

As a one-stop platform for career-focused skilling and education, Career247 will integrate IBM’s global expertise to reach learners across India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.