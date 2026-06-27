From a simple question to a smart pen: Tirupati startup builds AI tool to transform handwriting

Tirupati: What began with a simple question , why should a visually impaired student's ability to write an examination depend on someone else's availability? has evolved into an ambitious deep-tech venture that aims to revolutionise handwriting analysis and learning support.
Founded by K. Mallikarjun Rao, Tirupati-based startup Vahini Technologies is developing an intelligent ballpoint pen that writes on ordinary paper while quietly understanding how a person writes. Embedded with tiny Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensors and powered by artificial intelligence, the pen records writing speed, stroke movements, pen control and subtle hesitations that are invisible to the human eye, converting them into meaningful digital insights.
"The inspiration came from seeing the struggles of visually impaired students during examinations. Many talented students still depend on scribes to write their exams. Some struggle to find a writer, while others face communication barriers. It was painful to see their opportunities limited by circumstances unrelated to their knowledge," recalls Mallikarjun.
The idea took shape in May 2023. Despite having no prior experience in hardware development, Mallikarjun immersed himself in research on digital pen technologies. Existing solutions largely relied on special paper, but international research on sensor-based writing systems convinced him that an intelligent pen capable of working on ordinary paper was possible.
"What appeared to be a simple pen turned out to be one of the most challenging engineering problems. Developing it required expertise in electronics, embedded systems, artificial intelligence, mathematics, machine learning and software engineering. Every milestone came after months of research, failures and learning," he says.
The innovation gained further direction through a personal experience. During a visit to his hometown, Narasaraopet, his nephew Kesav Krishna frequently complained about hand pain and difficulty maintaining writing speed during exam preparation.
"Watching him struggle made me curious about handwriting itself. Why do some children struggle with writing speed, spacing or letter formation while others do not? That curiosity eventually became the foundation of our handwriting improvement research," he says.
Unlike camera-based systems, the pen's embedded IMU sensors record how it moves across paper. Artificial intelligence then reconstructs the handwriting by analysing movement patterns, stroke sequences and writing behaviour.
"In simple terms, we are teaching a pen to understand handwriting by observing how it moves, not by looking at the paper," Mallikarjun explains.
The technology is currently being developed to help children improve their handwriting through personalised learning. Instead of assigning identical handwriting exercises to every student, the system identifies areas where a child needs support, such as letter formation, spacing, writing speed, slant, rhythm or pen control, and recommends targeted practice.
The platform also combines handwriting image analysis with motion data to generate detailed handwriting reports. Since handwriting reflects the coordination between the brain and hand, the technology is designed to identify patterns that may indicate a child could benefit from further evaluation for conditions such as dysgraphia, dyslexia or dyspraxia.
"We are not diagnosing medical conditions. Our goal is to provide objective insights that help parents, teachers and specialists recognise potential difficulties earlier so children can receive professional support at the right time. Technology should support educators and families, not replace them," he emphasises.
The innovation is protected by Indian Patent Application No. 202541020023, titled A Hybrid Handwriting System for Real-Time Digitization and Structured Data Processing, and Indian Granted Patent No. 584433, titled Handwriting Recognition with an Intelligent Ballpoint Pen Using IMU Sensors.
Vahini Technologies was formally registered as a partnership firm on December 16, 2024. Mallikarjun credits RTIH Tirupati for providing crucial mentorship and ecosystem support during the startup's formative years.
"Building a deep-tech startup requires much more than funding. RTIH Tirupati connected us with mentors, industry experts and opportunities that strengthened our confidence," he says, thanking the RTIH team and his family members, particularly his nephew Vishnu, for their unwavering support.
For Mallikarjun, the startup's vision extends far beyond developing another digital device.
"We are building a bridge between traditional handwriting and the digital world. We want every handwritten thought to be preserved, understood and used to help people learn better. If a simple pen can support accessibility, help children reach their potential and quietly open the door to earlier intervention when needed, then every challenge we faced along this journey has been worthwhile," he says.