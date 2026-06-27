From a simple question to a smart pen: Tirupati startup builds AI tool to transform handwriting

Tirupati: What began with a simple question , why should a visually impaired student's ability to write an examination depend on someone else's availability? has evolved into an ambitious deep-tech venture that aims to revolutionise handwriting analysis and learning support.

Founded by K. Mallikarjun Rao, Tirupati-based startup Vahini Technologies is developing an intelligent ballpoint pen that writes on ordinary paper while quietly understanding how a person writes. Embedded with tiny Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensors and powered by artificial intelligence, the pen records writing speed, stroke movements, pen control and subtle hesitations that are invisible to the human eye, converting them into meaningful digital insights.