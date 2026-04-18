Visakhapatnam's government school blends life skills with learning

Visakhapatnam: For nearly 1,700 students of Nadupuru Zilla Parishad High School in Gajuwaka constituency of Visakhapatnam, education is not confined to textbooks or examinations. Within its campus, learning unfolds through everyday practices, be it understanding personal hygiene, nurturing plants, creating digital content or developing the confidence to express ideas, shaping students into aware and responsible individuals.

With a strength of 1,694 students and 60 teachers, the government school has gradually evolved into a space where academics are interwoven with life skills and value-based education.

The effort, led by Headmaster Rachakonda Srinivasu since 2021, reflects a conscious attempt to make schooling more relevant to real-life needs.

One of the initiatives is the conversion of the girls' washroom into a "Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Hub." "We have transformed the girls' washroom into a Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Hub, which has all the do's and don'ts, precautions, and information on nutritious food that a girl child needs to be educated about," Srinivasu said.

The school's engagement with the digital world began during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021, when physical classrooms were shut and students were encouraged to stay connected to learning from home. Around 28 students initially recorded and submitted videos on academic topics, marking the beginning of what would later become a larger initiative.

Reflecting on this transition, Srinivasu explained, "During the lockdown, students sent their videos to teachers. I did not want these efforts to be short-lived. So, we started a YouTube channel for the school so that these videos could have a long life and be viewed by anyone at any time."

What began with a simple video on Gandhi Jayanthi has now grown into a digital repository of more than 1,000 videos, with over 7,000 subscribers. The content spans classroom explanations, physical training activities, plantation drives, cultural programmes and student-led presentations.

Importantly, most of these videos are uploaded in their original form. "These are not polished productions. They are mostly raw clips of activities taken up by children in the school. The focus is on participation and learning, not perfection," he observed.

The platform has also helped students build confidence and communication skills. In one instance, students conducted an interview with Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, reflecting their ability to engage beyond the classroom.

Over time, the channel has begun generating modest revenue after being monetised. "Last year, the channel earned Rs 8,500, and this year it earned Rs 9,500. It may be a small amount compared to other channels, but it is meaningful for us. All the money goes towards the welfare of the students," he noted.

Beyond digital initiatives, the school has made sustained efforts in environmental conservation. About three years ago, a Miyawaki-style plantation was developed within the campus, focusing not just on planting trees but on maintaining and sustaining them.

"It is not just about planting saplings. Students are involved in caring for them and understanding sustainability," he remarked.The plantation includes a variety of species such as rudraksha and maredu (Indian bael). Adding a unique cultural dimension, the school has also created a themed section inspired by the Ramayanam, bringing together plants like ramaphalam, sitaphalam, lakshmanaphalam and hanuman phalam, varieties of custard apples into one space.

In addition, the campus features papaya and banana plantations along with a kitchen garden maintained by students and staff. These initiatives have begun to yield results.

"In just three months, we generated around Rs 5,300 from the vegetables grown in the garden. This amount is again used for the benefit of the students," he added.

Highlighting the larger purpose behind these efforts, Srinivasu observed, "My concept is that these videos should not only be helpful but also bring a smile to the children's faces and become memories for them 10 or 15 years down the line."

The school's broader focus remains on combining quality education with ethical values and environmental awareness, both within the campus and through its outreach initiatives.

"Apart from quality education, we are promoting ethical values and environmental awareness not only at the school but also through our YouTube channel," he concluded.