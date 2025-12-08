BRIDGE Summit 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The BRIDGE Summit 2025 opened today in Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 60,000 creators, media and content professionals, artists, producers, publishers, entrepreneurs, investors, universities and research centres.



The event features over 400 international speakers and 300 exhibitors taking part in the region's largest media and content gathering.

The summit, taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 10th December, presents a varied programme of more than 300 activities, including 200 panel discussions and 50 workshops.

