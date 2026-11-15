Bridal Song - poem by William Shakespeare

ROSES, their sharp spines being gone,

Not royal in their smells alone,

But in their hue;

Maiden pinks, of odor faint,

Daisies smell-less, yet most quaint,

And sweet thyme true;



Primrose, firstborn child of Ver;

Merry springtime's harbinger,

With her bells dim;

Oxlips in their cradles growing,

Marigolds on death-beds blowing,

Larks'-heels trim;



All dear Nature's children sweet

Lie 'fore bride and bridegroom's feet,

Blessing their sense!

Not an angel of the air,

Bird melodious or bird fair,

Be absent from here!



The crow, the slanderous cuckoo, nor

The boding raven, nor chough hoar,

Nor chattering pye,

May on our bride-house perch or sing,

Or with them any discord bring,

But from it fly!