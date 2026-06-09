BRICS university rankings project gains momentum through India-Russia collaboration

Moscow: India and Russia are jointly developing a university-level ranking system that could eventually be expanded across BRICS nations, according to Debjit Chakraborty, Director of the Chamber for Indo-Russo Technology Collaboration.



Speaking in an exclusive interview at the TV BRICS studio during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Chakraborty said the initiative is being developed in collaboration with a leading Moscow-based university and will initially be tested between India and Russia before being opened to wider BRICS participation, as reported by TV BRICS.



The proposed ranking framework is part of broader efforts by the Indo-Russia Innopraktika Technology Hub and its partners to create common technological products and institutional mechanisms that can strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries.