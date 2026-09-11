BRICS to launch dedicated agriculture portal to boost cross-border innovation and connect agri-tech startups

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS): A dedicated BRICS Agriculture Portal will be launched soon to strengthen agricultural trade, technology, innovation and collaboration among BRICS countries.
This was decided during the session on "Promoting Agri Products and Agri-tech Startups in BRICS", chaired by Vikramjit Singh Sahney, BRICS Business Council (India) member.
Sahney said that the BRICS Agri Portal will create a common platform connecting farmers, agri-tech startups, researchers, investors and businesses across BRICS countries.
It will facilitate greater market access, exchange of technology and best practices, and open new opportunities for agricultural trade and investment.
Sahney also emphasised that the BRICS Agri Portal will help facilitate affordable financing for agri-tech machinery and mechanisation for farmers, strengthen the agricultural value chain and promote better post-harvest management and value addition.
The portal will also support greater intra-BRICS agricultural trade through cooperation on plant protection and quarantine and harmonisation of standards and protocols.
Highlighting BRICS' collective responsibility towards global food security, Sahney said that BRICS accounts for around 42 per cent of global agricultural production and holds about one-third of the world's agricultural land.
"We must leverage this strength through technology, climate-smart agriculture and stronger cooperation across agricultural value chains. AI, remote sensing, precision farming and digital marketplaces can help farmers increase productivity while using fewer resources and create a more resilient and sustainable food system across BRICS," he added.
Agriculture across BRICS countries faces a range of common challenges, including climate change, water scarcity, declining natural resources, unpredictable weather patterns and the need to increase food production.
Digital technologies are increasingly being viewed as a tool to help farmers respond to these challenges while improving productivity and resource efficiency.
The BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture provides a framework for member countries to exchange experiences and best practices in areas such as precision farming, artificial intelligence, remote sensing, satellite-based monitoring, agricultural data systems, drones, Internet of Things applications and digital advisory services.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.