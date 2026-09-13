BRICS platform for mutual cooperation: Russian deputat Abhay Kumar Singh



He said that the bilateral relations between India and Russia were beyond the common notion of “friendship” since the relationship was traditional.

"India and Russia are very old friends. The friendship between India and Russia is not limited to friendship, but now it has become a tradition. A few generations grew up in this friendly relationship. So, I think everything will be alright and when the two leaders meet, I think they will think about how to increase our friendship even in the economy, business and other fields,” Singh said.

Earlier, South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) president Mtho Xulu on Friday called for “proper institutionalisation” of BRICS, including the creation of a permanent secretariat, saying the grouping needs stronger mechanisms to drive implementation.

“What we need to do through an organisation such as this one is that we really have to get to a level where we have a proper institutionalisation of BRICS. I think we are ready for a permanent secretariat where we can drive implementation,” Xulu, who is also chairman of the BRICS Trade and Investment Working Group, told ANI.