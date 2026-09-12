'BRICS gives us a chance to share best practices': Deputy Director of Russia Skill Development Agency

New Delhi: A large Russian business delegation is in India for the BRICS summit and the BRICS Business forum that is currently underway. Recently at INNOPROM India 2026, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called for an accelerated India-Russia economic and industrial partnership, urging businesses from both countries to work towards achieving the target of $100 billion in bilateral trade and $50 billion in two-way investment by 2030.

Alina Singh, Deputy Director, Skill Development Agency Russia says that BRICS offers a platform for collaboration between Russia-India and other nations.

"We are happy to be here at the BRICS forum. It's a really great platform when a government can talk with business. The community of BRICS can give us more diversity, more chance to share best practices collaborate.

Energy sector is one key sector for everyone. So it's great that we bring this agenda to the head of the countries and find the way on deliverables on how to develop new technologies, how to increase trading channels," she said.

India and Russia have also expanded discussions on manufacturing aircraft in the country, including turboprop IL-114 and Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia for aircraft manufacturing in India has also been signed. Alina Singh says the project brings the potential of several jobs to India and sets the tone for further collaboration.

"It's not just exchange of experts. It means that we are start technology together. We are going to have core for joint products. It means that a new great sector of economy is coming to India. It will be a Russian-Indian Collaboration Such kind of big production will need a lot of skilled workers. So it will open possibilities for Indians to get great job opportunities as well. It's also great that Russian engineers and Indian managers will come together to set up the production lines because the goal to produce so many planes will really need a lot of effort," she said.

