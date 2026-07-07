India-led BRICS Academic Conference convenes in Moscow

The speakers highlighted BRICS' growing role as a platform for inclusive multilateralism and practical cooperation, reaffirming the principles of sovereign equality, consensus-building, and mutual respect. They emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration among emerging economies and advancing global governance reforms that support a more inclusive, representative, and effective international order.

The first session, "Crossing Continents: Resilient Connectivity," examined how stronger connectivity can enhance resilience across infrastructure, trade, finance, digital systems, and people-to-people exchanges.

Discussions highlighted the importance of diversified transport corridors, trusted digital ecosystems, interoperable financial systems, and inclusive connectivity initiatives that strengthen economic resilience and foster sustainable growth.

The second session, "Corridors of Cooperation: Securing Critical Supply Chains," focused on building resilient supply chains for critical minerals and other strategic sectors that underpin the energy transition and advanced technologies. Participants emphasised the importance of diversified sourcing, regional value chains, value addition, sustainable financing, and trusted partnerships to enhance long-term resilience while supporting industrial development across BRICS economies.