Breaking barriers through threads: How Irular hamlets are stitching new livelihood

On the bright side, this principle of earning finances on their own terms, along with constant efforts of Dalia, these artists have received sewing machines and artisan ID cards under the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts (Ministry of Textiles), marking an important step toward formal recognition.

This drew the attention of other stakeholders. Since the past year, Kanimar has extended its arm with Club Artizen, the home of handcrafted Indian products. Under this collaboration, Kanimar’s artisan women train to recreate chikku kolam on cloth through embroidery. In the process, they translate the squiggly lines and dots of kolams into pouches, bags, stationery items, and other decorative accessories.

Club Artizen and Kanimar have co-designed a line of diaries that highlight these embroidered kolams, blending Tamil heritage with utility. Meera Rajagopalan, co-founder of Club Artizen, notes, “We see the kolam as a living art form — tracing dots and lines, yet always in motion. With Kanimar, we want that motion to live on beyond the courtyard floors and into people’s hands and homes.”

John notes that with the growing recognition of the Irular artisans’ creative work, the project plans to expand product lines by creating marketable products from their embroidery swatches, such as zipper purses, sling bags, totes, and cushion covers and access both domestic and international markets through artistic platforms like fine arts and handicraft exhibitions enabling them to retain ownership of their work and achieve long-term financial stability.

Skill first, stability next

The project, at its core, aims to develop a sustainable, artisan-led enterprise rooted in a decentralised non-factory production model in which Irular artisans can eventually self-organise into a cooperative with independent financial and operational systems. “The focus is on quality, innovation, and the use of biodegradable, locally sourced materials,” John affirms.

Their foremost plan is the development of an effective on-line sales system and perhaps also a retail shop. Dalia adds, “Direct interaction (with the customers) doesn’t happen much other than a few exhibitions where we accompany and guide them through the process of interaction with customers, product sales, etc. Though extremely talented, the Irulars are not very mercantile and we have seen them being exploited in the past.” Hence, the team’s immediate goal, as John puts it, “is to have the women and a few men produce larger pieces with original designs of a more expressive abstract suitable for framing and starting with public exhibitions at schools and colleges, government offices, libraries, etc.”

“We have become self-sufficient and have grown to start our own venture by ourselves. It would be very helpful if the government could help us by providing us with easy to use machines to make our lives easier and increase our standard of living,” notes Valliyammal. And Manjula concludes saying, “For our lives to develop, we need a permanent place, a home to grow.”

Unique diaries, pouches, bags, stationery items, and other decorative accessories co-designed by Club Artizen and Kanimar are available at Club Artizen’s website: www.clubartizen.com

This article is written by Sonu M Kothari