Brain drain likely to drop as H-1B fee hike may stop students going abroad

Most students go to the US to get an MS in Computer Science or any other STEM degree, he pointed out. “For this two-year course, they take a loan between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh with the hope of repaying them when they get a job in the US. That would not happen in the future as no company will be ready to pay $1,00,000 to get a visa for a fresher,” he said. There is already a clear dip in Indian students in US institutions even this year due to the cuts affected in scholarships and grants, Ramesh added.“Many US institutions will start setting shops in India as they need students. We will gradually emerge as a global education hub in the future.”