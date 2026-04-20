Braille Hub boosts learning in Kalaburagi

Braille Resource Center at the Central Library of the Central University at Kadaganchi village in Kalaburagi has opened a new world for research scholars like Shrikant and Panyan Sai Vinayak. Shrikant, a student at Department of Kannada, and Vinayak, a student at the Department of Linguistics, say the has given them new sight.

Deepa, a Second Division Assistant (SDA) at Bengaluru Rural Court, says the Braille Resource Center has helped her complete her bachelor’s degree. “CUK helped me in completing my graduation though I am blind. The Center not only provided the necessary study materials in Braille script, the teachers at the CUK helped me in studying the material and to appear for the exam,” she says.

The Center was set up after the initiatives of then Vice-Chancellor of Central University, the late Prof. M Maheshwaraiah, and Librarian of the Central Library of the Central University, Prof. PS Kattimani.

Kattimani and Maheshwaraiah used to visit Pandit Puttaraj Gawai’s Shree Veereshwara Punyashrama in Gadag frequently where they realized the struggles of the visually impaired in learning.

The Braille Resource Center was inaugurated by the then Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka, Prof. NR Shetty on October 28, 2018.

The objectives of the Center are to facilitate higher education of visually-challenged students by providing assistive technology to make them self-reliant and independent.

The Center also provides a resource ground for teachers and educationists to enhance their capacity to deal with students with visual disabilities.

Another objective of the Center is to create awareness among employers about possibilities of the students with visual disabilities if they are provided with assistive devices/software at workplace.

The Center also aims to facilitate their employability by providing a common platform for the visually challenged students and the corporate sector.