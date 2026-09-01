BPSSC SI candidates protest over delay, seek physical test dates



One of the candidates, while refuting the allegations of bribery, highlighted the physical and mental toll the delay has taken on them.

"There are many student leaders claiming we've paid 25 lakh rupees to get here. Look around with your camera; do any of these students look like they could afford 25 lakh rupees? We've cleared both the PT and the Mains; it's not like we've only passed one exam. We've been working tirelessly for the past three months, putting in our sweat and blood," he said.



Emphasising the impact on their health, he added, "After three months of training, every part of the body starts to feel the strain. Many students are suffering from shin splints and can barely walk. If we're forced to wait longer, our academic knowledge might fade to zero because we haven't been able to study during this intense physical training. You know that those who exert themselves physically often find it hard to focus mentally."

The candidates urged the government to continue its investigation but not at the cost of stalling the recruitment. "Our plea to the government is to continue the investigation but also to announce the date for the physical test. Any student found involved in malpractice should be barred from appearing in any future exams. Furthermore, for those claiming they scored 70, 75, or 80 marks, their admit cards should be collected, and their OMR sheets scrutinised. We are genuine candidates who have cleared the exams through hard work; we have nothing to fear," the student stated.

Another student echoed these sentiments, questioning the motives of those demanding the cancellation of the exams.

"Conduct a thorough investigation. Retrieve the OMR sheets of those candidates who claim they scored 75-80 and verify them. The candidates currently protesting [against the results] had cleared the PT, but they started their protest only after their results didn't show up in the Mains. Now that they haven't cleared the Mains, they want the Mains to be cancelled. Similarly, those who failed the PT want the PT to be cancelled. This is not how things work. The Commission is not foolish; we have full faith in it," he remarked.