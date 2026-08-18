BPSC TRE 4.0 notification details over 32,000 vacancies and introduces a two-tier exam format

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS): The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday announced the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0, which will recruit teachers for primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools.
According to the notification, recruitment has been announced for 32,388 teaching posts. However, the official BPSC examination calendar mentions 46,595 vacancies for TRE‑4. Therefore, the final number of posts and the category‑ and subject‑wise vacancy details should be confirmed through the Commission’s detailed recruitment advertisement.
The BPSC examination calendar has scheduled the TRE‑4 examination from September 22 to September 27, 2026. The Commission may issue a detailed shift‑wise and subject‑wise examination schedule separately.
One significant change reported for TRE 4.0 is the introduction of a Preliminary Test (PT) followed by a Main Examination. This would make the selection process different from previous BPSC teacher recruitment examinations, where candidates primarily faced a single written examination.
According to available information, the examination is also expected to be conducted offline in OMR‑based mode. Candidates will therefore need to prepare for both stages of the selection process.
Eligibility requirements vary by teaching level and subject. Candidates must possess the prescribed educational and professional qualifications for the relevant post.
Depending on the post, a CTET or STET qualification is mandatory. For primary teacher positions, CTET Paper‑I or STET Paper‑I, along with the prescribed educational and professional qualifications, is required.
Candidates applying for middle, secondary, or higher secondary positions must meet the respective educational, professional, and TET requirements.
The general age limit is 18 to 42 years, with relaxation for reserved categories as per government rules. Candidates should verify the exact age criteria for their category and post in the detailed advertisement before applying.
The online application process will begin on September 1, 2026, and close on September 30, 2026. Candidates should complete the application process through the official BPSC portal after the application window opens and carefully check the detailed notification for post‑wise eligibility, fees, age limits, and other requirements.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.