BPSC announces massive teacher recruitment drive with 32,388 posts

Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday invited online applications from eligible Indian candidates for the recruitment of 32,388 school teachers under the Education Department of Bihar.



In a post on X, BPSC wrote, "Online applications are invited from eligible Indian candidates for recruitment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of School Teachers under the Education Department, Bihar, pursuant to the advertisement."

https://x.com/BPSCOffice/status/2089663757895012402



The online application and fee payment process will commence on September 1. The last date for fee payment is September 29, while candidates can submit their online applications till September 30.

"The process for online application and fee payment will commence on September 1, 2026. The deadline for fee payment is September 29, 2026, and the last date for submitting online applications is September 30, 2026," the post reads.