BPSC cancels recruitment for 1,711 assistant professor posts in Bihar medical colleges

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled recruitment advertisements for 1,711 Assistant Professor (Specialty) posts in government medical colleges and hospitals across the state. The decision affects 25 advertisements issued in April 2025 and leaves candidates waiting for a fresh recruitment notification.

The commission cancelled Advertisement Nos. 04/2025 to 28/2025 after the Bihar Health Department withdrew its original requisition for the posts. BPSC has said that the process of issuing new advertisements based on a revised requisition is underway. However, it has not announced a date for the fresh notifications.

The cancellation covers regular appointments across several medical specialities. These include Anaesthesia, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Pathology, Radiology and Microbiology.