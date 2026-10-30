BPSC cancels recruitment for 1,711 assistant professor posts in Bihar medical colleges

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled recruitment advertisements for 1,711 Assistant Professor (Specialty) posts in government medical colleges and hospitals across the state. The decision affects 25 advertisements issued in April 2025 and leaves candidates waiting for a fresh recruitment notification.
The commission cancelled Advertisement Nos. 04/2025 to 28/2025 after the Bihar Health Department withdrew its original requisition for the posts. BPSC has said that the process of issuing new advertisements based on a revised requisition is underway. However, it has not announced a date for the fresh notifications.
The cancellation covers regular appointments across several medical specialities. These include Anaesthesia, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Pathology, Radiology and Microbiology.
Recruitment had reached document verification
BPSC issued the original advertisements on April 4, 2025. The application deadline was initially May 7, 2025, and was later extended for certain departments, with applications accepted until June 30 in some cases.
The recruitment process had progressed to document verification by July 2025, according to reports. The cancellation therefore affects candidates who had already applied and those who were awaiting further stages of selection.
The original recruitment required candidates to hold relevant postgraduate medical qualifications, such as an MD or MS, along with the prescribed experience and other eligibility conditions. These requirements belonged to the now-cancelled advertisements and should not be treated as confirmed criteria for the next recruitment round.
What should candidates do now?
The revised requisition from the Health Department will determine the details of the fresh recruitment advertisements. BPSC has not clarified whether the number of vacancies, their distribution across specialities, eligibility criteria, age limits or selection process will change.
The commission has also not specified whether candidates who applied under the earlier advertisements will have to submit fresh applications or whether their existing applications and documents will be carried forward.
Candidates should check the new notifications on the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, before relying on the earlier recruitment details. The 1,711-post recruitment advertised in 2025 stands cancelled, while the process of issuing fresh advertisements remains underway.