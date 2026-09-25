BPSC Bihar Teacher 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 32,388 posts

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the registration process for the 4th phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE). It has released the BPSC TRE 4.0 notification 2026 for a total of 32,388 teaching vacancies for Primary Teachers (Classes 1-5), Middle School Teachers (Classes 6-8), Secondary School Teachers (Classes 9-10), and Higher Secondary Teachers (Classes 11-12).

Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions set by the BPSC can register for Bihar Teacher recruitment 2026 from September 25 to October 26. However, the last date for payment of the application fee is October 25.

BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026: Classes 1 to 12

Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts

Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts

Classes 9 and 10: 3,877 posts

Classes 11 and 12: 16,101 posts

How to apply online for BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026?

Step 1: Open the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the registration link for TRE 4

Step 3: Fill in the online application form by entering all the required details.

Step 4: Pay the applicable application fee

Step 5: Check all the details and submit the application form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the submitted application for future reference.

According to the official sources, the Bihar TRE 4.0 exam will be held separetely for PRT, TGT and PGT in December 2026-January 2027.