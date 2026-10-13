BPSC 72nd prelims postponed again, fresh exam date awaited

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 72nd Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) preliminary test for the second time. The examination was scheduled to be held on October 25, 2026. The commission has cited “unavoidable reasons” for the latest postponement and has not announced a revised date.

The announcement means candidates will have to wait for a fresh examination schedule. BPSC has said that information on the new date will be issued separately. Candidates should check the commission’s official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for updates.