BPSC 72nd prelims postponed again, fresh exam date awaited

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 72nd Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) preliminary test for the second time. The examination was scheduled to be held on October 25, 2026. The commission has cited “unavoidable reasons” for the latest postponement and has not announced a revised date.
The announcement means candidates will have to wait for a fresh examination schedule. BPSC has said that information on the new date will be issued separately. Candidates should check the commission’s official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for updates.
BPSC 72nd CCE prelims 2026
The 72nd CCE preliminary examination was initially scheduled for July 26, 2026. BPSC postponed it in July, citing “unavoidable reasons”. The examination was subsequently listed for October 25 in the commission’s examination calendar. That date has now also been deferred.
The commission has not specified the reason for the latest postponement beyond citing unavoidable circumstances. No fresh date has been confirmed.
BPSC 72nd CCE recruitment details
The 72nd CCE recruitment drive covers 1,189 vacancies across various Bihar government departments. The posts include Revenue Officer, Cooperative Extension Officer, Sub-Divisional Welfare Officer, Sub-Divisional Magistrate/Sub-Divisional Officer, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Block Panchayat Raj Officer and Rural Development Officer.
Revenue Officer accounts for 365 vacancies, while 130 posts are available for Cooperative Extension Officers. The recruitment also includes 101 vacancies for Sub-Divisional Welfare Officers, a women-only post, and 100 posts for SDM/SDO.
The preliminary examination is the first stage of the selection process. Candidates who qualify will proceed to the mains examination and interview, as applicable under the commission's selection process for the recruitment.